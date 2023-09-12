LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A flamingo that ended up in the Midstate is recovering at a local wildlife center.

The flamingo is resting with one of its legs bandaged at Raven Ridge Wildlife Center in Lancaster County. Last week, two flamingos were spotted in Franklin County, apparently blown off course from Hurrican Idalia

One of the birds was taken to Raven Ridge on Monday after a snapping turtle attacked it. The bird’s leg is not broken, but it did suffer muscle and tissue damage.

The flamingo will remain in rehab for several weeks.