DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– An escaped inmate was caught in Dauphin County after they briefly managed to get away Tuesday evening.

According to a news release from Dauphin County officials, Andre Richardson, 50, escaped Dauphin County Prison custody but he was found by law enforcement not even a whole hour after he took off during the routine prison work detail.

“We are grateful to our partners in the local law enforcement community for their swift response and collaboration in this incident,” Dauphin County Criminal Justice Director John Bey said in a statement. “While there was never any threat to the community, we take these security matters very seriously. We will be conducting a root cause analysis of this incident to determine what happened and identify ways to prevent this from occurring in the future.”

When he was outside the prison emptying trash from the kitchen, Richardson ran off, at 6:59 p.m., in the direction of Route 441 (North Harrisburg Street), the release reads. He was later found and apprehended at 7:58 p.m. by local law enforcement agencies.

There was another inmate and a correctional officer outside with Richardson during his escape. The officer secured the other inmate and notified prison supervisors that Richardson fled, the release states.

As part of a standard procedure, Dauphin County Prison went into a lockdown while law enforcement agencies were looking for Richardson, officials said.

Richardson who was in the county prison awaiting a trial on charges of criminal mischief and false ID and now more related to the escape are pending, the release states.

Swatara Township, Harrisburg City and Pennsylvania Capitol police departments, Pennsylvania State Police, Dauphin County Adult Probation and Dauphin County Criminal Investigation Division partook in the search for Richardson.