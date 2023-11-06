(WHTM) — An inspection of the Wrights Ferry Bridge has been postponed, according to PennDOT.

The bridge inspection was previously scheduled to occur on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and Wednesday, Nov. 8. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each of the days.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

PennDOT said that traffic will be restricted in one direction at a time. Work will start on the eastbound direction and then move to the westbound direction. The right lane and shoulder will be closed throughout the inspection.

PennDOT stated that a press release will be issued when the inspection is rescheduled.