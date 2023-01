LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has restricted lanes on Interstate 83 South near Lemoyne, according to PennDOT.

As of 12:30 p.m., there is a crash between Exit 41B Lemoyne and Exit 40B New Cumberland. There is a lane restricted due to the crash.

According to 511pa.com, there are multiple crashes on Midstate roads, causing roads to close and traffic to back up.