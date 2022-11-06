HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 83 in Dauphin County have reopened after the removal of bridge beams on the Paxton Street Bridge took place over the weekend.

According to a release from PennDOT, the southbound lanes have since reopened and the detour for the southbound lanes has been lifted.

However, the northbound lanes of Interstate 83 remain closed. PennDOT states that they will be releasing an update when the northbound lanes of the highway reopened.

A section of the interstate was closed in both directions Friday night so two damaged beams could be removed from the Paxton Street bridge spanning the interstate.

