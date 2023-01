HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, we remember the life and legacy of Civil Rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Many people use the day as a time of reflection, others as a call to serve the community.

Rev. Dr. Franklin Hairston-Allen, president of the Greater Harrisburg NAACP, joined abc27 News at Noon to talk about King, his message, and how it still applies today. Watch the interview in the video player above.