HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– There are new details surrounding a 2022 house explosion in Dauphin County where multiple people got hurt, and other homes were damaged.

A natural gas service line was damaged during work, and just thirty minutes later the home exploded on Tuesday, Dec. 13, an investigation by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) revealed.

The commission says there was an emergency work order put in for the underground lines by Pronto Plumbing the day before, but UGI Utilities did not check it. The next day the plumbing company was doing excavating work when they damaged the line with a backhoe and then reported it to 911.

Emergency crews responded to the house along Crest Road that then exploded and damaged other nearby residences. Two people were injured and taken to the hospital but were later released the same day.

Interviews of UGI employees, first responders and residents at the scene were conducted by PUC investigators. The scene and surrounding buildings, along with the utility operational records were also examined.

The investigation into the explosion is still ongoing by the PUC Safety Division, which is working alongside the Susquehanna Township Fire Marshal.