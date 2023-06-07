(WHTM) — We’re approaching the one-year anniversary of the Dobbs decision when the United States Supreme Court said the right to abortion is not guaranteed by the Constitution.

That loss in the courts turned into wins at the ballot box for pro-choice candidates. So where does abortion stand as a political issue one year later?

“We are activating a different kind of pink. We aren’t asking anymore. We’re going to be demanding it,” said a speaker at a rally in Harrisburg.

Planned Parenthood’s “Pink Out” pointed out that its supporters can knock out politicians who try to restrict abortion.

“We need to make it clear to our leaders, the ones that we elected, that it’s not enough to knock on our door and ask for our vote. Promises were made, and that’s why we’re here,” said Signe Espinoza, executive director of Planned Parenthood PA.

The U.S. Supreme Court energized and angered pro-choice believers who, analysts suggest, flipped the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from Republican to Democrat and swept Josh Shapiro into the governor’s office.

The newest House Democrat, Heather Boyd, ran a strong pro-choice campaign.

“I think that the conservative approach was a miscalculation. I think that they truly thought that it was going to be a political issue in benefit of them. And they were wrong. They were just absolutely wrong,” Boyd said.

Privately, some Republicans say they got the message and intend to leave the abortion issue alone.

“Well, we can’t leave it alone. I mean, because here in Pennsylvania, 30,000 abortions took place in 2022,” said Michael Geer, president and CEO of the PA Family Institute.

Geer of the pro-life PA Family Institute concedes elections were impacted, but blames a smear and fear campaign painting pro-life believers as extremists.

“They’re the ones that are radical. They’re the ones like Governor Shapiro, like legislators who are talking about abortion right up until birth,” Geer said. “The pro-abortion forces spent more money in advertising and telling lies about the life issue and about abortion than McDonald’s spent in advertising worldwide in 2022.”

Geer insists candidates can loudly and proudly profess pro-life credentials and win elections, but a Constitutional amendment on abortion that passed both GOP-controlled chambers last year isn’t even being discussed this year.

“I think, in my humble opinion, that the Senate side is fearful of what will happen in upcoming elections, knowing that the majority of Pennsylvanians support choice,” said Senator Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery Counties).

The slogan is “Stand With Planned Parenthood,” and it’s pretty clear supporters vote with them.