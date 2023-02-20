NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon County could be getting its first ever Chick-Fil-A restaurant in the near future, but what is the hold up?

In August 2022, North Cornwall Township had a meeting with Colliers Engineering and Design firm, who according to the North Cornwall Township Manager Tom Long, was representing Chick-Fil-A in discussing a pre-application and concept plan for the new restaurant.

At the time of this initial meeting, the Township and the firm discussed and reviewed a sketched plan, in addition to discussing the Township’s zoning ordinance set-back dimensions for the lot of the former Golden Corral on 1147 Quentin Road – which would be demolished in the event of this plan moving forward.

It is important to note that this currently vacant property is part of the Lebanon Plaza Shopping Center, which is owned by New York-based Prestige Properties & Development.

Following this August meeting, on Sep. 28, 2022, Colliers Engineering and Design attended a North Cornwall Township Planning Commission meeting. According to Long, this meeting between the Township and Colliers Engineering and Design was an introduction-only meeting – there were no comments made since a land development plan had not yet been submitted.

According to Long, there is currently nothing more that the Township can do until a Land Development Plan is officially submitted – the Township was expecting to receive this plan at some point after Jan. 1, 2023, but they are still waiting.

As for next steps – upon the hypothetical submission of the Land Development Plan to the Township, the Township engineer would then review the plan and schedule a presentation with the Planning Commission to review the proposal.

At this time, following the hypothetical presentation, the Township engineer, Planning Commission, and Supervisors would discuss any and all concerns regarding the new Chick-Fil-A proposal, according to Long.

Aside from being able to eat a Chick-Fil-A chicken sandwich, some of the benefits of the possible Chick-Fil-A restaurant construction would consist of:

Aiding the redevelopment of the lot

Creating more employment opportunities

Additional tax revenue

abc27 news reached out to Colliers Engineering and Design, and Prestige Properties & Development, but they did not respond at the time of this publication.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.



