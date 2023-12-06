DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– A report we brought you last night touched a nerve with many Midstaters. It’s about the fight against what would be another massive warehouse, one in the Dillsburg area.

This was from yesterday, “We’ve actually had numerous different developments that are pouring in to develop, into Dillsburg, trying to rush through things,” David Hazen said.

David Hazen and his neighbors, Frank and Sherry Sirianni live just up the road – near the intersection of U.S. 15 and Route 74. They have been here a long time.

“Almost 20 years,” Sherry said.

“The wetlands and the bog turtles and the fishing stream, the natural trout stream behind it,” Frank said.

There’s a smaller construction project across the street.

“And that’s local commercial development, which we’re not opposed to,” Frank said.

What they are opposed to – is what the township already conditionally approved – a nearly 400,000-square-foot warehouse.

“And they’re talking about 138 trucks per day,” Frank said.

“And it’s pretty ugly if you ask me,” Sherry said.

Sherry Sirianni talking not about the warehouse aesthetics – but about the approval process.

“And I think if it was a really good idea, it would be shouted from the rooftops,” Sherry said. “And it has not been. It’s been very quiet.”

We contacted all five township supervisors – but didn’t hear back from any of them. Not everyone disagrees with all the developments.

“Pennsylvania has been a state that has been losing jobs and losing people to other states,” Nate Benefield of the Commonwealth Foundation, a free-market think tank.

“This anti-development nimbyism is only going to be a further hindrance to development and job growth in Pennsylvania,” Benefield said.

You heard him say “Nimbyism” – “Nimby” stands for “Not in my backyard.”

“You see this all the time of people not wanting development, whether it’s a warehouse or they don’t want Chick-Fil-A in their neighborhood,” Benefield said

But he says people want chicken sandwiches, and they want their packages delivered quickly.

“And you can’t have those packages delivered to your front door in 24 hours if all the warehouses are in Texas,” Benefield said. “It’s just not going to happen.”

As for development’s impact on infrastructure?

“They should pay for that,” Benefield said.

Which the Siriannis say this developer isn’t doing.

“The fire department sent a letter to the township saying that it would cost them $1.2 million for a ladder truck and another $900,000 for a rescue truck,” Frank said. “And the developer has proposed donating $400,000 to the township. So I guess the rest of the burden for that would go on the taxpayers.”

“We had some good years of seeing fields and being kind of quiet here and was hoping to raise grandkids and all,” Sherry said.

“It will be destroyed and it will never recover,” Sherry said.