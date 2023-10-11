LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The cast from the TV series “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” will be in the Harrisburg area on October 14.

Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Rob McElhenney will be signing bottles of Four Walls Irish American Whiskey purchased on-site at the Jonestown Road Fine Wine & Good Spirits in Dauphin County.

Four Walls is the “gangs” new Irish American Whiskey initially released as a collector’s edition bottle to benefit the Pennsylvania bartending community and celebrate Always Sunny’s 15 seasons.

Customers 21 and older can begin purchasing up to two bottles each bottles at 6 p.m. on Saturday and signings start at 7 p.m. No one under the age of 21 can enter the building unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.

No other items will be signed at the event.