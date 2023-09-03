WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – Main Street Park in Waynesboro, Franklin County was filled with music and art today.

The Jammin’ in the Park Festival included nine area bands, arts and crafts vendors, and free activities for kids.

The Arts Alliance of Greater Waynesboro puts on the event.

The organization says this is one of their significant fundraising events and an excellent way for the community to come together and celebrate art.

Jon Ingels, an organizer said, “We try to bring more events downtown to make downtown more attractive to bring people in and get a sense of community.”

This marked the fourth Jammin’ in the Park Festival.