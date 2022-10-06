DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County man who was a janitor at Williams Valley High School was charged with felony offenses of unlawful contact with a minor and attempt to disseminate explicit sexual materials to a minor.

According to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, 19-year-old Zachary P. Hart was charged after he allegedly chatted with an undercover police officer who posed as a 13-year-old girl.

As detailed in the affidavit, the Commonwealth has charged that Hart allegedly solicited sex from the child using explicit language and admitted in the chat to previously having sex with an 11-year-old child.

Following preliminary arraignment, Hart was committed to the Dauphin County Prison pending a preliminary hearing, which has been scheduled for Oct. 31.