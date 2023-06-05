HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Comedian Jay Leno will be visiting Hershey this fall for a stand-up show at the Hershey Theater.

The longtime Tonight Show host will be in Hershey on November 17 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the general public go on sale June 9 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster and Hershey Entertainment.

Guests are encouraged to arrive at the venue 45-60 minutes before the show begins and can only bring bags that are 5″x8″x1″ or smaller. No audio or video recording will be allowed during the show.

Leno took over NBC’s “Tonight” when longtime host Johnny Carson retired in 1992. He was succeeded by Conan O’Brien in 2009, but NBC got cold feet when the show’s ratings dropped and brought Leno back as host in 2010. He remained in the job until Jimmy Fallon took over in 2014.

Leno turned his love of cars into a CNBC series, “Jay Leno’s Garage,” and hosts a revival of the game show “You Bet Your Life.”

Last November Leno was hospitalized after suffering burns on his face, hands, and chest from a gasoline fire while repairing the fuel line on a vintage car. He was injured in a motorcycle crash in January, breaking his collarbone and two ribs while also cracking his kneecaps.

The Associated Press contributed to this report