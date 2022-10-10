PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Members of Jonestown Bank and Trust in Lancaster and Lebanon counties are being warned of a phone scam.

JBT says the scammer will call customers from what looks like JBT’s phone number (717-274-5180) and say there is fraud on their debit card, then attempt to obtain personal information like their account number, debit card number, and last four digits of their social security number.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

JBT says then the scammer will attach the victim’s information to a digital wallet, triggering a text with a security code the victim is asked to give the scammer.

The scammer will then make a large out-of-state purchase in the range of $500 or more, JBT says.

Anyone who receives this call should contact JBT’s Client Resource Center by dialing 717-274-5180 and selecting option 1. JBT says it will never call to ask for this kind of information.