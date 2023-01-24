LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Zales, a chain-retail jewelry store, has officially closed its doors at the Colonial Park Mall.

According to an employee of the former Zales location, the storefront was officially closed last week on Saturday, Jan. 21.

There are still multiple other Zales locations across the Midstate, according to Zales website, such as locations at:

The Capital City Mall

Hershey Tanger Outlets

York Galleria

Currently, employees and Zales associates are working to clear out their former space in the mall.