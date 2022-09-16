LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Drug Task Force is hosting its public auction on Oct. 15 at the Lancaster County Park Building, at 950 Eshelman Mill Road, starting at 9 a.m.

Gates open at 8 a.m., jewelry bids will begin at 9:30 a.m., and vehicle bidding begins at noon.

All the items for auction were seized in local drug searches. Proceeds from the auction will go back to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force.

Available items include:

Harley Davidson motorcycles

Rolex and Michael Kors watches

Apple Macbook Pro

Vizio 32″ TV

2007 Audi A4

2003 Mazda pickup truck

and more (all items are subject to change)

The auction will accept cash or approved Pennsylvania checks. No out-of-state checks, credit cards, or traveler checks will be accepted.