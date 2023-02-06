HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular pizza and brewpub restaurant called Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is planning to open a new location in Hershey later this month.

Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is owned and operated by Migsy, Joe, and Robin Ardoline. According to the Jigsy’s team, these three family members now represent the second generation of Jigsy’s owners.

Originally, the family ran a successful restaurant in northeastern Pennsylvania, then in 1999 the family opened Jigsy’s in Central Pa. in Enola – where they are currently located today and continue to grow the family business.

According to the Jigsy’s team, they recently constructed a new addition to their Enola location on 225 N. Enola Road. This new addition consisted of a brand-new outdoor entertainment area and a new patio space for guests to enjoy their meals and drinks.

Moving forward, Jigsy’s is going to begin offering some of its products at the recently opened Fresh Market at Hershey, located at 121 Towne Square Drive. According to the Jigsy’s team, they will begin running a table in the two-story market starting on Saturday, Feb. 25.

If you are interested in visiting Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza in Enola, their hours of operation are:

Tuesdays & Wednesdays // 4p.m. – 8p.m.

Thursdays // 11a.m. – 8p.m.

Fridays & Saturdays // 11a.m. – 9p.m.

The Jigsy’s team went on to say that they hope to add more dates at the Fresh Market at Hershey in the future, and eventually join their vendor team.