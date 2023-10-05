CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)–The Federal Bureau of Prisons says since 2018, around 1,000 people have been released yearly from Pennsylvania prisons. So, an event like this is more than needed.

“There are so many folks who they apply for job after job after job and even some employers would say well yeah, we can take people that may have a record but then when they do the background check you know they’re denied,” Pastor for New Life Community Ryan Brown said.

It’s a job fair for ex-offenders or anyone involved in the criminal justice system, the purpose to give people looking for employment a second chance.

“Having employment for reentrance is very important. It’s important for them to work and to have a job so to be able to offer that to people some people leave here with a job for job interview and they feel great,” Deputy Chief for Cumberland County Adult Probation Kerry Houser said.

The job fair offered individuals on-site resume assistance and face-to-face meetings with employers from places like Amazon and FedEx. There was also a license restoration and expungement clinic.

“It is great to see people who you know what they need is a job a chance for a job just a chance to find out when they’re getting their license back if they’re eligible just these little things that you can do to help people is very rewarding and a big step,” said Houser.

This is the fourth year for the job fair, and each year around 40 to 50 people leave with jobs.

“When they apply here some of them actually fill out the application and are hired on the spot, so it really brings a sense of accomplishment and achievement people are walking away with success rather than feeling like a failure,” said Brown.

Although the job fair happens once a year, there are still opportunities at places like Amazon and FedEx.