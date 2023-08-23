HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The AFSCME Union held its Hiring Hall in South Harrisburg Wednesday.

Job seekers met with recruiters from multiple agencies including the Department of Human Services, Transportation, Environmental Protection, and more.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Short staffing is making it difficult for the effective public services that all Pennsylvanians need.

Shelly Forte, director of enterprise recruitment said, “Take a look at the variety of jobs we have here. all of our jobs touch the public in some way so you always no matter what job you’re in at the commonwealth giving back to the public and to Pennsylvanians.”

Even if you missed the job fair today there are still plenty of opportunities to find employment with the state.