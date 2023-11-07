QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Fulton Township has decided to pull its annual funding to the Quarryville Library due to LGBTQ+ material at the library.

“I think everyone is a little bit surprised. We are in a conservative area so everyone has their own beliefs but as the public library we are here to serve everyone,” interim director of the library Sarah Bower said.

After catching wind of the move, it was Johnny Weir reaching out. Weir, a two-time Olympian in figure skating, is from Quarryville.

“He called pretty much first thing Saturday morning just to express his dismay,” Bower said.

Weir took to Instagram, posting a video saying that he would match the funding that Fulton Township previously gave to the library, which is $1,000.

He also put a donation link for the library in his Instagram bio.

“We have been receiving a lot of donations through our website. We’ve had lots of patrons and community members coming in. We’ve been contacted from people all across the country,” Bower said.

Bower says the library will continue to keep a good relationship with the township.

“Just because they have stopped funding doesn’t mean that we aren’t serving the people of Fulton Township,” Bower said. “Honestly we are encouraging them to come to the library come see what we are about. We are more than just books.”

Fulton Township did not return our call when asking for comment.

Weir said in his Instagram post that he intends to give the thousand dollars for as long as he is able to.