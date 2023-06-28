HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– The month of July means the return of the Independence Day celebration in Harrisburg that sees oodles of food trucks, some live music, and one of Central Pennsylvania’s largest firework shows.

The July 4th Food Truck and Fireworks Festival is coming back to Riverfront Park, and about 50 food trucks will be lining up on Front Street for the event that starts at 1 p.m. and goes till 9 p.m. There will also be a beer and wine garden available for adults.

“The 4th of July is when Harrisburg shines, and this festival which brings in tens of thousands of people to the city is one of our crowning moments of the year,” Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams said.

A firework display that will see more than 2,000 shells launched at the tip of City Island will kick off around 9:15 p.m. and last for 15 minutes.

Six musical acts will also perform on the Capitol Blue Cross Live Music Stage, they are Marrisa Porter, Burden of Proof, Mack Berry Band, Soul Miners Union, D-Bo!, and Vinyl Groov.

There will be a new Shop Local vendor area where attendees can purchase crafts, specialty food, and other merchandise. This will be located by the Civics Club at Forester Street.

There will be a free Kids Zone between Walnut and Market Streets where children can get their faces painted, have balloon animals and perform arts and crafts. There will also be a chance to interact with insects, a magic show, and visits from some favorite superheroes.

City Island which is just a short walk over the Walnut Street Walking Bridge also offers activities for children. Kids can take a railroad ride, play water golf, go to the Harbortown Playground, or even hop aboard the Pride of the Susquehanna Riverboat.

The 12th public reading of the Declaration of Independence will be held at the John Harris-Simon Cameron Mansion. There will be readings at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and a special candlelight one will be at 8 p.m.

Street parking is free during the holiday while City Island parking will cost $5, and Market Street Garage will offer discounted parking for $10.

Road closures will be in place during the celebration. Front Street will be closed by Forster and Walnut from 9 a.m. till midnight while the Market Street Bridge will be closed to westbound traffic from 6:30 p.m. to midnight.

A detailed guide for the event including which food trucks will be there and the music schedule can be found online by clicking here.