(WHTM)- June 19, or Juneteenth, marks the anniversary of when news of the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States reached African Americans in Texas in 1865.
The date, now a federal holiday, is also known as Juneteenth Independence Day or Freedom Day.
In commemoration of Juneteenth this year, there are a number of events taking place across Central Pennsylvania.
Dauphin County
- Evolution-The Revision of Black Art Expo on June 15, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Susquehanna Art Museum
- Juneteenth at the Ballpark at The Harrisburg Senators Game on June 15 at 6:30 p.m.
- 3rd Annual Juneteenth Happy Hour on June 16 at 7 p.m. at the Zeroday/Midtown Cinema Parking Lot at 250 Reily St, Harrisburg
- Juneteenth @ SoMa on June 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. at 23 S. Third St, Harrisburg
- Juneteenth Community Free Day on June 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the National Civil War Museum
- Juneteenth Story Time on June 17 at 11:30 a.m. at Heart and Soul Books
- Juneteenth HBG Summer of Soul Concert on June 17 at 8 p.m. at 801 S 10th St, Harrisburg
- Juneteenth Jubilee on June 18 at noon at HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College
- Juneteenth on the Beach on June 19 from noon to 10 p.m. at the Harrisburg Beach Club
Lancaster County
- Lancaster Juneteenth Cookout w/ DJ Silk J on June 17 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Lancaster County Park
- Juneteenth Jubilee on June 17 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Ware Center
- 2nd Annual Juneteenth Cultural Mixer on June 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Crispus Attucks Community Center
- Juneteenth Annual Flag-Raising on June 19 at 11 a.m. at Lancaster City Hall
Cumberland County
- Juneteenth Art and Dance Show at Central Penn College on June 16 from 4 to 7:30 p.m.
York County
- Juneteenth Event on June 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Wirt Park
- Juneteenth Chalkwall Celebration from June 17 to June 19 at 100 W College Ave, York
- Juneteenth Block Party Celebration on June 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Union Lutheran Church
Adams County
- Juneteenth Commemoration on June 19 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Children of Gettysburg 1863
- Juneteenth Parade & Jamboree 2023 on June 19 at noon at the Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority
Lebanon County
- Lebanon’s NAACP JUNETEENTH Celebration on June 17 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Monument Park