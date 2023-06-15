(WHTM)- June 19, or Juneteenth, marks the anniversary of when news of the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States reached African Americans in Texas in 1865.

The date, now a federal holiday, is also known as Juneteenth Independence Day or Freedom Day.

In commemoration of Juneteenth this year, there are a number of events taking place across Central Pennsylvania.

Dauphin County

Lancaster County

Lancaster Juneteenth Cookout w/ DJ Silk J on June 17 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Lancaster County Park

Juneteenth Jubilee on June 17 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Ware Center

2nd Annual Juneteenth Cultural Mixer on June 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Crispus Attucks Community Center

Juneteenth Annual Flag-Raising on June 19 at 11 a.m. at Lancaster City Hall

Cumberland County

Juneteenth Art and Dance Show at Central Penn College on June 16 from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

York County

Juneteenth Event on June 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Wirt Park

Juneteenth Chalkwall Celebration from June 17 to June 19 at 100 W College Ave, York

Juneteenth Block Party Celebration on June 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Union Lutheran Church

Adams County

Juneteenth Commemoration on June 19 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Children of Gettysburg 1863

Juneteenth Parade & Jamboree 2023 on June 19 at noon at the Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority

Lebanon County