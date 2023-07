JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – In Juniata County, new detours will be in place for a bridge replacement project.

The bridge spans Locust Run along William Penn Highway which is two miles west of Thompsontown in Walker Township.

PennDOT says that starting Monday, drivers will follow a second detour that will run concurrently with the one implemented in May.

The detour will be in effect for five days.