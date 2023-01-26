JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A property listed for sale in Juniata County includes your own private airplane runway and vineyard on a 24-acre property.

The listing on Zillow in Mifflintown has the property listed at $3.75 million. The property includes a three-bedroom, three-bathroom 12,000-square-foot home, and a private runway and hangars.

The light, paved runway is 2,650 square feet and has over 2,300 square feet of hangars in 13 different units, and 6,000 gallons of fuel storage for two fuel types. Three of the hangars are heated.

The airport is unattended with a GPS approach, and a local RC airplane club is based at the airport.

There are also rental properties on the land, including an apartment and a residential home.

More than three acres of the land is undeveloped and the second residential home is said to be capable of being redeveloped into a hangar home.

The main home includes an enclosed swimming pool, Jacuzzi tub, hardwood floors, a large stone pellet-burning fireplace, and a 1,504 square-foot screened-in porch. Inside there is also a recreational area.

The vineyard was planted on the property in 2019.

The property is listed by Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty and was first posted in April 2022.