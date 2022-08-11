LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a man has been charged after starting a “physical altercation” with Troopers in Juniata County.

State Police say on August 10, Troopers attempted to serve a warrant issued for Brian Baumgardner, 56, in Fermanagh Township.

Troopers say Baumgardner attempted to avoid being apprehended and started a physical altercation.

Baumgardner was taken into custody and placed in the Mifflin County Correctional Facility. Baumgardner has been charged with four counts of felony aggravated assault – attempts to cause or causing serious bodily injury to designated individuals. Two of the felonies are first degree offenses while the other two are second degree felonies.

Baumgardner is also charged with a misdemeanor for resisting arrest. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on August 24 after being unable to post $150,000 bail.