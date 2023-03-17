JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Several museums in Pennsylvania have received property that was stolen decades ago.

In Juniata County, the Tuscarora Academy showed us the pieces that the FBI returned. They include a Civil War Fife, and World War II gun, and a Revolutionary War pistol.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The museum’s curator said it would have been nearly impossible, to go through so many old documents to identify the stolen items, but then, COVID arrived.

“The pandemic afforded us the opportunity and the time needed to go through 90 years’ worth of paperwork and match items with a paper trail,” Curator at the Tuscarora Academy Museum Jessica Guyer said.

Through her research, Guyer learned that the owner of the revolutionary war pistol, Captain Samuel Colbertson is a member of her family tree.