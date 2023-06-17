MIFFLINTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper in Juniata County was shot and injured today while in the line of duty.

According to PSP, a PSP member encountered an armed subject near the area of Troop G, Lewistown Station. Police say that’s when the suspect shot and injured the trooper.

The PSP Trooper was transported to the area’s hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

Courtesy of James Letner

According to PSP, the suspect was located around 2:45 p.m.

Police say that there is no threat to the community but are asking the public to avoid the area of PSP Lewistown due to the active scene.