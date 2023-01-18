HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry announced on Wednesday, Jan. 18 that a Juniata County teacher’s aide and track coach pleaded guilty to charges of possession of child pornography and furnishing alcohol to minors.

According to the AG’s office, Peyton Harris, who was arrested in June of 2022, was employed as a teacher’s aide at Juniata High School and Newport High School and served as the assistant manager for the track team at Juniata High School during the 2021-2022 school year.

The AG’s office states that an investigation found that Harris hosted a party at his home allowing minors to have alcohol by using a false ID card. During the party, the AG’s office says Harris captured photos and videos of minors engaged in sexual activity.

According to the Attorney General’s office, Harris was 20 at the time of his arrest.

Harris pleaded guilty to the charges of Sexual Abuse of Children – Child Pornography, and Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor.

“Parents and students trusted Mr. Harris to be a positive influence and empower the young people in their community,” said Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry. “He violated that trust when he exploited minors and put them at risk. Today’s guilty plea is a reminder that this office will continue to work to protect young people and hold accountable those who hurt them.”

Sentencing terms were not yet announced by the Attorney General’s office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Daniel Dye.