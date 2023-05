SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — After rain forced a postponement, there is now a new date when the Junkin House in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County will be making its move.

The move has now been scheduled for Tuesday, May 16 at 9 a.m.

The historic house is being moved further back off North Locust Point Road in the township. The house, built in 1747 sits just 128 inches off the road.

Crews will also do some repairs on the house as well as adding more parking for visitors.