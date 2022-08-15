YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Jurassic Quest will be coming to York from August 26-28. This realistic dinosaur event will take place at the Weis Markets Arena at the York Expo Center.

The Jurassic Quest is the largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America. The dinosaur event features unique experiences for the whole family including life-like dinosaurs, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, fossil digs and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dinosaur skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for little explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more.

Families and guests can walk through 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods to learn all about those time periods. You might even come face to face with the largest apex predator that ever existed, a moving, life-size, 50 foot megalodon. You can also meet the babies hatched at Jurassic Quest.

Jurassic Quest partners with leading paleontologists to ensure the dinosaurs are replicated as accurately as possible.

Tickets start at $19 and can be bought in person or reserved online. It is recommended guests buy tickets online to reserve their time. General admission includes access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur shows. Upgrades for rides and other activities are available.