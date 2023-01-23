QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A juvenile has been charged and three others were referred to an offenders program following a vandalism investigation in Lancaster County.

According to Quarryville Police, the four juveniles are allegedly responsible for over $1,100 in damage caused at Huffnagle Park in August 2022.

Police say one of the juveniles has been charged with two misdemeanors for Possessing Instruments of a Crime and one count of Institutional Vandalism. Those charges were filed through the Lancaster County Office of Juvenile Probation.

The three other juveniles will be referred to the Solanco Youth Aid Panel (YAP), a program for first-time juvenile offenders.