HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A juvenile male has died after a shooting in Harrisburg on Saturday evening.

According to City of Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, the shooting was reported on 3rd and Kelker Streets around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The juvenile’s name and age are not available at this time.

The city is expected to release more information as it becomes available.