YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police out of York arrested three juveniles they say were driving a stolen vehicle from the Baltimore area.

According to State Police, on Feb. 28 at around 5:19 p.m., Troopers from PSP York Station were made aware of a stolen vehicle by the Baltimore County Sheriff’s Office that was traveling north on Interstate 83 toward the Maryland/Pennsylvania Border.

State Police say that after a Trooper positioned his vehicle at the state line, the stolen vehicle was seen traveling north. The trooper then activated his emergency equipment in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the vehicle continued north on the Interstate.

The pursuit continued to travel north until the vehicle came to a stop in a nearby field and all three occupants fled on foot. The occupants were then quickly apprehended by troopers and taken into custody. They were found to be in possession of marijuana, according to State Police.

The juveniles were all transported back to PSP York Station where they were identified and released to the custody of their parents. Charges for Fleeing and eluding, drug possession, and receiving stolen property will be filed against the juveniles.