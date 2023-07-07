LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – “It just seems like every season, the babies are coming in later and later,” said Tracie Young. She’s the animal rehabber for Raven Ridge Wildlife Center, where she had just finished preparing a pen for a one-day-old mallard hatchling.

The baby duck arrived at Raven Ridge near the end of June – much later than usual.

“Right now mallard ducklings should be done,” said Tracie. “And that’s how we can kind of gauge on caging and when to purchase food, how much to purchase food, so we’re not wasting funds.”

But this year, the best laid plans ganged aft agley. Baby animals have been showing up well after the annual baby boom usually ends, which has forced Tracie to do some recalculating.

“I thought that we had the formulas timed out perfectly, that we had just the amount we needed to wean the babies.” Tracie explained. “And then this fox kit came in, so we had to order more Fox formula. We also had two baby raccoons that came in, so we have just put in another order for formula for them. And baby skunks are still coming in.” (As of this writing they have around 30 of them.)

Baby mammals need milk – lots of it. Raven Ridge mixes up huge amounts of formula, or should we say, formulas.

“The formulas that we use for the babies are species-specific, because each of these animals, I mean, baby wildlife grows quickly, they grow fast, they have to have the right calcium and phosphorus.”

You won’t find these formulas at the local pet store.

“Because it is illegal to raise wildlife or to have wildlife, they’re not readily available to the public,” said Tracie. “It’s a specific company that we order all of our formulas from. They are quite expensive.”

In spite of it being illegal, people will try to take care of wildlife themselves. “And a lot of times people’s first instinct is when they find a baby animal, “I’m going to take it home and I’m going to feed it,'” said Tracie “And a lot of times people have cows’ milk that they will start feeding the animal, and it does a lot of damage because their bodies cannot process it.”

If babies don’t get the right formula they can come down with metabolic bone disease, which is just as nasty as it sounds.

“The bones continue to grow, but the calcium and the nutrients are not there that that animal needs. So their bones are very thin and very brittle. And you rarely can reverse that. It’s a very painful death.” said Tracie

Which is why even though it’s getting near the end of baby season, they’re restocking.

“We’ve just placed another $400 order for formula,” said Tracie.