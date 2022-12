LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM)– Kellogg’s confirms it laid off some workers at its cereal plant in Lancaster County.

That’s the same plant where hundreds of employees went on strike last year, calling for a fair contract for workers.

In a statement, a company spokesperson says its staffing needs vary from week to week and calls these layoffs both short-term and temporary. The company would not tell abc27 how many employees were laid off.