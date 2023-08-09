(WHTM) – The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank got a “double dose” of help when needed.

“Tony the Tiger” helped deliver a tractor-trailer full of Kellogg’s cereals and other food products to the food bank. Kellogg’s and the Giant Company also donated $20,000.

Every year at this time, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank gears up for the “Back to School” Programs, providing food for students and there’s added pressure to serve even more people in need.

Joe Arthur, CEO of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank said, “We are still in a hunger crisis, we’re at the second highest need in our history, second only to the height of the pandemic, so for those two reasons, these donations from giant and Kellogg’s are timed perfectly.”

Workers from Giant and Kellogg’s volunteered to pack up the food.

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank says the cash and food donation will make 120,000 meals, and most will go to kids.