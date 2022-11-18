After 17 years with the station, I am moving on to a new adventure!

I am so thankful that I had the opportunity to do what I love. I have grown so much as a journalist and a person and all of you have supported me along the way. Thank you!

Having the opportunity to help our viewers has meant the world to me. It has been the most rewarding part of the job.

Kendra joined ABC27 in June of 2006, starting her journey at WHTM as part of the morning news team and later covering breaking and in-depth news in Cumberland County before moving into her current investigative role.

She has been honored by the Associated Press, the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters, and she has won two regional Emmys for her in-depth coverage on the fight to legalize medical marijuana in Pennsylvania and her series on the Philippines.

Kendra was named Shippensburg University Alumna of the Year in 2013.

In 2012, she traveled to Honduras with local doctors and surgeons to document their life-saving medical mission. In 2014, she traveled to the Philippines to show how Midstate money helped people there recover from a deadly typhoon.