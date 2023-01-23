ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy (KSCA) announced that they are accepting applications for their third class of cadets, which will begin in July.

The KSCA program is designed to give academically challenged teens a second chance at obtaining an education, as well as learning leadership skills, self-discipline, and responsibility to build a better life.

The program is open to any Pennsylvania resident aged 16 to 18-years-old, who is failing to progress in high school or may not be on a clear path to graduating. Applicants also must be willing to be drug-free, free of felony convictions, and voluntarily commit to the program.

KSCA lasts a total of 17 months. The first five months will consist of residential training at Fort Indiantown Gap and will be followed by one year of mentorship back in the community.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When the academy opened at Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County in July 2022, the National Guard Bureau’s Youth ChalleNGe Program in Pennsylvania was established.

“After graduating our first-ever class of cadets in December 2022, we recently welcomed a larger second class this month that is already demonstrating a high level of energy and an eagerness to succeed,” said Steve Grossman, KSCA director. “We are excited to work with this class as they face new challenges and work their way to a brighter future. We project every class will grow in numbers and encourage any at-risk teen looking for a fresh start to apply for residency at the academy.”

If you are looking for more information regarding the application process, you can click here.

The KSCA is a joint effort between the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) and the National Guard Bureau in consultation with the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).