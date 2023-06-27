LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The amount of Hyundais and Kias being stolen nationwide has increased in 2023. The Midstate has experienced thefts against those vehicles as well.

Lieutenant Glenn Stoltzfus of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police explained the statistics his team gathered on activity regarding Kias and Hyundais.

There were 50 stolen cars in Lancaster City in April and May. Of those, 28 were Kias and Hyundais.

That’s 56 percent. Kias and Hyundais make up 11% of total vehicles owned in the U.S.

“If you’re able to park your vehicle in well-lit areas, [do it],” says Stoltzfus. “If you have access to it, park it in a private garage.”

If you are concerned, consider buying a steering wheel lock to help ensure protection when not in the vehicle. Software updates could also be available.

“We have seen a decline in June, in comparison to April and May,” says Stoltzfus.

Do not approach your vehicle if it was stolen and you happen to find it again. Immediately call the police who will approach the vehicle safely and with the preservation of forensic evidence in mind.