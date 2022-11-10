GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Restaurants and hotels struggling to hire now may find a buffet of new workers in a few years.

On Wednesday, the State Restaurant and Lodging Association hosted a Kids Hospitality Boot Camp in Grantville, Dauphin County.

The workshops were designed for local student’s grades seven to 12. Organizers say the state has not recovered over one million hospitality jobs that were lost during the pandemic and hope that events like this can help fill those vacancies down the line.

“This program is designed to fast track all that and see all those options up front and not take the time to explore but to really start to zero in on where their interests connect them,” President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Restuarant & Lodging Association Joe Massaro said.

Some of the Midstate’s best chefs shared their skills and knowledge with the students.