YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Jonathan Kinsley, an executive of Kinsley Enterprises, and his brother, Timothy Kinsley, president of Kinsley Properties, have died during a ski trip in Canada.

According to Kinsley Construction, Inc., the brothers were skiing in British Columbia at the time of their “sudden and tragic passing.”

“Our entire Kinsley family is still processing this heartbreaking news of their deaths and respectfully ask for privacy at this time. We know their presence as dedicated leaders in our organization and the community will be immensely missed by many and we are grateful for your love, understanding and prayers as our entire Kinsley family manages this loss.”

The nature of their deaths were not disclosed by the company.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The company was founded in 1963 as a small concrete subcontractor by Robert Kinsley.

This is a developing story