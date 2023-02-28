YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Kevin Snelbaker was named president of Kinsley Properties after serving three years as Chief Financial Officer.

The decision by Kinsley Enterprises’s board of directors comes one month after longtime president Tim Kinsley and his brother, Kinsley Enterprises executive Jonathan Kinsley, were killed by an avalanche while skiing in Canada.

“The Kinsley Family stands behind Kevin and his long-term vision for the continued growth of Kinsley Properties and the team working to expand our relationships and projects,” said Robert A. Kinsley II, CEO of Kinsley Enterprises. “The Kinsley Properties team is well-positioned for sustained project growth across the commercial and industrial real estate sectors.”

“I’m grateful and humbled by the opportunity to lead this nationally recognized family company which I have come to know so well,” Snelbaker said. “I worked alongside Tim and learned so much from him, which I will endeavor to apply to my work every day as Kinsley Properties continues to expand its relationships and portfolio across the Mid-Atlantic region. Our team is committed to advancing all of the projects in our pipeline and exploring new opportunities.”