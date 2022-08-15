HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Representative Kate Klunk (R-Hanover) will be hosting a Document Shredding and Hard-to-Read License Plate Event. This event will take place this Saturday, August 20, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 118 Carlisle Street in Hanover.

“It is always great to provide constituents with services they need, and I am excited to be offering two of them at this event. I am looking forward to a great morning connecting with constituents and discussing any state-related concerns they may have,” Klunk said.

If you are bringing documents to shred, be sure that they aren’t held together with paperclips and binder clips should be removed.

Registration is required for the hard-to-read license plate portion of this event. To RSVP, you can call Klunk’s office at 717-630-8942 or visit her website at www.RepKlunk.com/Events.

On the day of the event, participants need to bring their unexpired PA driver’s license and current vehicle registration card. Only those with standard or personalized license plates can utilize this service. Specialty plates cannot be processed at this event.