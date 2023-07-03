LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Paxton Township celebrated Independence Day on Monday evening with family, friends, food trucks and fireworks!

There was plenty to eat and drink, from grilled cheese to funnel cakes. There was even a long line for Cousins Maine Lobster, which was featured on Shark Tank.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

“I think it’s important for families and friends to get together and have a safe place to come to, hang, food, drinks,” said Connie Acevedo of Crema Food Truck.

After all the food, the night closed out with a firework display.