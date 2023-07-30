HERSHEY, Pa – The Stouffer family has been in a continuous search for answers and clarity about the disappearance of Kortne Stouffer. The would-be 32-year-old woman has been missing since 2012 when she was 21 years old.

“She had a lot of love to give,” said Kortne’s sister, Kerstin Jennings.

Each year the Stouffer’s invite friends and community members to float down the Swatara Creek, which is an activity that reminds everyone of Kortne. On Saturday, those who attended floated for approximately three hours in the early afternoon, followed by another event in the evening to celebrate Kortne’s life.

“This is something that she enjoyed doing all the time with her friends,” said Ashley Bullers. “It means so much to us that we are able to keep that going for her.”

Kortne’s father, Scott, can’t believe the amount of support that has come his family’s way.

“It’s incredibly humbling. You look and see some of the same people that have been here for 11 years in a row,” said Stouffer. “Some of them are our family and close friends and others I have never known before.”

It’s been over a decade since Kortne’s disappearance, but her family hasn’t given up.

“It can easily be forgotten about over the years,” said Jennings. “We have to keep doing it because it’s the only way to keep her story and name out there and alive.”

It’s been a difficult road for the Stouffer family; however, the continued loyalty from supporters has not gone unnoticed.

“It means the world to our family to see everybody out here and just the calls, the messages, the texts and the actual physical appearances of everybody,” said Jennings.

Finding ways to move forward and persevere isn’t easy when all you want is to be with the ones you love.

“I just want a big Sunshine hug. That’s all,” said Stouffer.