PEACH GLEN, Pa. (WHTM) – Krouse Foods’ employees were evacuated this afternoon due to an ammonia leak, according to the company.

Emergency responders were contacted and found the ammonia which is used for Krouse Foods’ refrigeration system.

One employee was transported to a local healthcare facility for evaluation and treatment.

According to a statement sent by Krouse Foods, the source of the leak was located and fixed and the appropriate officials were given the required reports.