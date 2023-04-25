LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster announced on Tuesday, April 25, that their City Council approved $5 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to improve various community facilities.

The investment will support 11 projects that aim to improve Lancaster residents’ quality of life and public health.

“We have the opportunity to make transformational investments in our community facilities that will enhance the quality of life for all residents. By leveraging ARPA funds to support these projects, we can create modern, accessible, and inclusive spaces that reflect our values and goals,” said Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace.

The funds will be dispersed to the following programs:

Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster – $600,000 to improve clubhouse areas.

– $600,000 to improve clubhouse areas. Bright Side Opportunities Corporation – $500,000 to renovate the existing facility.

– $500,000 to renovate the existing facility. Church World Service – $250,000 to create refugee welcome center.

– $250,000 to create refugee welcome center. Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County – $400,000 to renovate the Bridge House and Crispus Attucks Center.

– $400,000 to renovate the Bridge House and Crispus Attucks Center. Lancaster Public Library – $500,000 for construction of a new library.

– $500,000 for construction of a new library. Lancaster Recreation Commission – $750,000 for a facility expansion to serve various recreational and childcare needs.

– $750,000 for a facility expansion to serve various recreational and childcare needs. SACA Development Corporation (Centro Hispano) – $500,000 for renovations to the Hispanic Community Center as well as providing human services.

– $500,000 for renovations to the Hispanic Community Center as well as providing human services. SACA Development Corporation (Tec Centro) – $500,000 for renovations to the existing facility and providing vocational technical training.

– $500,000 for renovations to the existing facility and providing vocational technical training. South Ann Concerned Neighbors – $250,000 to build a community hub that plans to have one unit of affordable housing.

– $250,000 to build a community hub that plans to have one unit of affordable housing. Union Community Care – $500,000 to renovate and expand its existing facility and to create a dental clinic.

– $500,000 to renovate and expand its existing facility and to create a dental clinic. Uni-Vision Childcare – $250,000 to renovate the existing facility and to expand the Spanish Immersion Center for Early Education.

Lancaster was given $39.5 million in ARPA funding in 2021. The community spoke out and said public health, youth support, and parks and recreation were some of their primary concerns.

In November 2022, Lancaster’s City Council approved $7.4 million in funding to build affordable housing.

To learn more about Lancaster’s ARPA funding, visit Lancaster’s website.