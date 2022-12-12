LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — MiddleGround Capital, based out of Lexington, Kentucky recently announced they acquired Lancaster County-based manufacturer Dutchland Inc.

Dutchland Inc. is a manufacturer and installer of precast, concrete tanks, that are utilized for water and wastewater treatment centers and facilities.

According to MiddleGround Capital, Dutchland Inc. is also known for its in-house design capabilities when working with engineers to create preliminary specifications for solutions.

Currently, Dutchland Inc. employs approximately 140 employees.

Back in November 2021, MiddleGround Capital acquired a manufacturer out of Fulton, Ohio named, Lindsay Precast – which is a designer and engineer of precast, concrete structures.

According to MiddleGround Capital, the structures designed and built by Lindsay Precast were predominantly for utilities, transportation, and government end markets.

“Since the establishment of our business in the early 1980’s, we have been recognized as a leading manufacturer of precast post-tensioned concrete structures across water and wastewater infrastructure for local communities across the mid-Atlantic region,” President & CEO of Dutchland Ben Kauffman said. “We believe MiddleGround will prove to be a great partner as they support our core values and ethical approach to business, and we look forward to future development under their management team.”

MiddleGround Capital is a private equity firm that invests in B2B (Business to Business) companies in the industrial and specialty distribution sectors in the lower middle market in North America & Europe.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the experienced team at Dutchland to the Lindsay Precast platform and guide them through its next phase of growth,” MiddleGround Founding Partner John Stewart said. “The addition of Dutchland’s product offerings to the existing platform enables us to further diversify from both product and end market sales perspective as we expand our geographic footprint to meet growing demand needs.”

MiddleGround Capital currently has over $2 billion of Assets Under Management (AUM). According to MiddleGround Capital, BDO Capital Advisors, LLC represented Dutchland Inc. throughout the acquisition process.