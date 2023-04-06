LEACOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A local, non-profit medical practice that specializes in treating rare genetic disorders in adults and children broke ground on a new facility earlier this week.

The Clinic for Special Children held its official groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, April 4, to mark the start of construction on their new 28,062-square-foot medical clinic. abc27 previously reported back in December that site work on the new facility began in Nov. 2022.

According to the Clinic for Special Children, the new facility will rest on a 10.27-acre site and will be located at the intersection of Old Philadelphia Pike and Hatville Road in Intercourse, Pa.

The new 3-story clinic is going to be larger and more spacious than the original facility in Strasburg, Pa., and will have several new features, such as:

Twelve exam rooms (designed to accommodate whole families)

Discussion rooms (for patients and physicians to speak comfortably)

Community room (a place to host educational events)

Small, fully accessible playground

“Due to our growing patient population and lack of expansion options at our current Strasburg facility, we quickly realized that we need to build a larger facility, so we can treat patients into adulthood and serve an ever-increasing number of families,” Executive Director of the Clinic for Special Children, Adam Heaps said. “This project is about keeping our promise to seek life-saving treatments for children with rare genetic disorders, providing care for our patients as they age, and continuing to be here for families when they need us.”

In addition to the groundbreaking ceremony, the Clinic for Special Children also launched its capital campaign called “Keeping the Promise: Building Hope” fundraiser to raise critical funds for the project.

Although the construction itself will cost $6.2 million, the clinic hopes to raise $12.5 million to cover all additional costs, such as equipment, furniture, etc.

According to their website, thus far they have raised $8,819,015 – a little more than 58% of those funds came from cash donations and pledges.

The Clinic for Special Children was founded back in 1989, and is a medical and scientific, 501 (C)(3) charitable organization, according to their website. Approximately 90% of their patients are Amish and Mennonite individuals, and currently, the clinic serves 1,492 patients.

According to the Clinic for Special Children, the project is anticipated to be completed in 2024.

abc27 will keep you updated as more information becomes available.